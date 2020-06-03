Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Do What You Want But Do Not Get Banned: Virat Kohli's Directive to Ishant Sharma

Mayank asked Ishant about Kohli’s reaction to his impersonation of Smith.

Cricketnext Staff |June 3, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
That Virat Kohli enjoys celebrating wickets as passionately as the bowler is well known, sometimes the Indian captain has been perceived to have gone overboard as well.

Kohli, over the years, however has changed considerably and not getting reprimanded is always at the back of his mind.

Pacer Ishant Sharma agrees that Kohli is aggressive but also added that he will tell you to ensure you don’t get banned. With Kohli at the helm, India’s been lucky with the quality of fast bowlers in the side.

Speaking in BCCI video to India batsman Mayank Agarwal, Ishant talked about the banter that took place on the field between Steve Smith and him in a Test match in 2017.

Mayank asked Ishant about Kohli’s reaction to his impersonation of Smith. Kohli, who was standing at the slips, was seen chuckling at Ishant’s hilarious dig at the Aussie batsman.

Ishant said: “He is an aggressive captain, he loves it when you show aggression and he doesn’t tell you anything for that.

“He always says just get me the wicket and do whatever you want. He just tells me not to get banned. So, when I was banned in Sri Lanka he came again and said do everything you want but just don’t get banned,” he further added.

Ishant was referring to the incident when he alongside Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal copped a one-match suspension during a Test match in September 2015 that forced the India quick to miss the first Test against South Africa the month after.

Explaining his banter with Smith, he further said that he was trying to make Smith uncomfortable to get his wicket. “We had lost the Pune Test, and the series was on the line. The wicket on Bengaluru had its ups-and-downs. You try your best to upset the batsman. He was playing, and doing all sorts of things. I tried my best to upset him. I knew if I could get his wicket, we can win the match. So, I was trying to get him out of his comfort zone. I knew if he became comfortable, he could win the match.”

