Do You Know About This Connection Between Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan And Karan Wahi?

Popular actor Karan Wahi, who rose to fame with daily soap Dill Mill Gayye, has won million hearts with his on-screen persona. But not many know that the actor once aspired to be a cricketer before his on-screen debut with Remix.His cricketing career began when he started representing St. Mark’s Senior Secondary Public School in his school days. But unfortunately, he suffered a major injury that shattered his dreams of becoming a star cricketer.

Disheartened with it, Wahi enrolled in a marketing course to further tag long in his father’s business. But, fate had something else for him. In 2004, his character of Ranveer Sisodia in the show Remix brought him tremendous fame in no time.The TV actor made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Aditya Roy Kapur and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Daawat-e-Ishq. Later, he bagged a role in erotic-thriller Hate Story IV.

Despite such details, it is not known widely that Wahi was best friends with Indian skipper Virat Kohli and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. With Kohli, Wahi’s relation goes back in time when the duo was selected for the Under-19 cricket team. Both of them till date share a great bond, but they are not seen partying before like earlier. Several pictures of Wahi’s Instagram account that speak of the bond shared by the two Delhi boys.

Friendly banter between the two came to the public eye in the comment section of a video posted by actress Anushka Sharma. The actress had shared a clip of her husband Kohli walking and screaming like a dinosaur. Wahi dropped laughing emojis on the post, too which the Indian skipper replied mentioned that he is laughing too much.

Wahi and Dhawan are also best of friends, but this bond was formed when the two were in school. These school buddies have grown up together and Wahi often shares pictures with the cricketer remembering those golden days.

