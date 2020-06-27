Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 June, 2020

1ST INN

Prague CC Rooks *

0/0 (0.0)

Prague CC Rooks
v/s
Prague Barbarians Vandals
Prague Barbarians Vandals

Prague CC Rooks elected to bat
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 June, 2020

2ND INN

Prague CC Rooks

101/3 (10.0)

Prague CC Rooks
v/s
Prague Spartans Mobilizers
Prague Spartans Mobilizers*

14/3 (2.2)

Prague Spartans Mobilizers need 88 runs in 47 balls at 11.23 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Do You Know How Much MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Score in Their 10th And 12th Board Exams?

Dhoni wasn’t very good when it comes to studies and managed a score of 56 percent in 12th and 66 in 10th board exams.

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
Do You Know How Much MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Score in Their 10th And 12th Board Exams?

Studies and sports don’t always go hand in hand. Sachin Tendulkar, the greatest cricket player the sport has seen, was so consumed by the sport that he failed his 10th class exams and never really bothered to retake the exam – it’s another thing that by that time he was playing for India.

However, the likes of Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman managed to do reasonably well both in sports and academics. Among the current crop of players also the priority more or less remained cricket. In 2018, MS Dhoni, while visiting Virender Sehwag’s school on the outskirts of Delhi, revealed how much he managed to score in his 10th and 12th board exams.

Dhoni wasn’t very good when it comes to studies and managed a score of 56 percent in 12th and 66 in 10th. For Dhoni, cricket took precedence as he often traveled out of Ranchi to play matches while he was in 12th standard.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli too was not a studious student, but by his own admission was smart enough to understand things. But, maths was one subject that Kohli feared the most during his school days.

“So in Math, we used to have exams and the maximum marks we could get in 100, right. I used to get 3, I was that good. And I did not understand, why someone would even want to learn math. I could not understand the complications behind it, I have never used those formulas in life” Virat had said in 2019 during a chat show ‘In Depth With Graham Bensinger’.

“I just wanted to get through my 10th Grade exam because they used to happen at a state level and after that you could choose if you wanted to continue with math or not. I’m telling you, have never worked that hard in cricket the way I did to pass in that exam,” he added.

exam resultMS DhoniMS Dhoni Board Examnsresult 2020Up BoardUP Board 10th Result 2020UP Board 12th Result 2020UP Board Result 2020UP Board Results 2020UPMSP 10th Result 2020UPMSP Result 2020Virat Kholi Board Examsvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more