Doctor's Day 2020: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes

Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 in India. Given the country and the world at large is still currently dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, people have been quick to pay tribute to the warriors who have waged war against Covid-19 on the frontlines.
Indian cricketers have also taken to social media to pay tribute to the doctor's of the country, who have been working day and night while exposing themselves to the disease as India aims to beat the disease that has brought the world to a grinding halt.
Check out the best tributes and reactions below.
We all know the sacrifices & courage our Doctors have shown in these difficult times.Words can’t describe what their efforts mean to us.I just want to wish them the best. A humble request to all citizens to adhere to their protocols & make it easier for them #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/sRShz6OeOD
Thankful to all the doctors who've personally helped me recover from the injuries that come with being a professional athlete. Owe a lot to everyone that helps keep us in top shape. #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/9x3bWhbUUE
On the occasion of #NationalDoctorsDay let us salute and pay tribute to the real superheroes who are not only risking their own health but are working tirelessly in fighting the pandemic. To all our inspiring Doctor’s , a very happy doctor’s day. pic.twitter.com/qlFFZM70qD
A big salute to all our doctors, medical staff and healthcare workers working selflessly. You are heroes and I pray for your well being. #DoctorsDay2020🙏🏻👏🏻
To our real heroes, thank you for your commitment to serve society, especially in these difficult times. We appreciate all your wonderful efforts. You are the embodiment of selflessness, compassion and love. #HappyDoctorsDay! pic.twitter.com/ePAj8OZRHT
फ़रिश्तों को सलाम 🙏🏽#DoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/YVcDiUKN7b
