EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 July, 2020

1ST INN

MTV Stallions *

94/3 (8.0)

MTV Stallions
v/s
SC Europa Cricket
SC Europa Cricket

SC Europa Cricket elected to field

Doctor's Day 2020: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes

Indian cricketers have taken to social media to pay tribute to the doctor's of the country on the occasion of Doctor's Day 2020.

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Doctor's Day 2020: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes

Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 in India. Given the country and the world at large is still currently dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, people have been quick to pay tribute to the warriors who have waged war against Covid-19 on the frontlines.

Indian cricketers have also taken to social media to pay tribute to the doctor's of the country, who have been working day and night while exposing themselves to the disease as India aims to beat the disease that has brought the world to a grinding halt.

Check out the best tributes and reactions below.

