Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

126/5 (45.4)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Documentary on 2020 Women's T20 World Cup Set for Friday Release on Netflix

The documentary captures the progress of the teams and the emotions of players as they discuss preparing for such a big event and turning points in different matches.

Cricketnext Staff |August 13, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
Documentary on 2020 Women's T20 World Cup Set for Friday Release on Netflix

'Beyond the Boundary', a retrospective documentary on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, will be released on popular American online streaming platform, Netflix on Friday.

The documentary will chart the journey of the world's top players at the biggest women's cricket event ever, the ICC said in a statement.

The documentary celebrates the 17-day tournament, which saw the emergence of new stars in the women's game.

The documentary captures the progress of the teams and the emotions of players as they discuss preparing for such a big event and turning points in different matches.

The views of commentators and administrators, celebration of the crowds, behind-the-scenes, and dressing room footage, as well as pop star Katy Perry's appearances are all part of the film.

The documentary is part of the 100% Cricket project launched by the ICC, hours before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final, played on International Women's Day in front of a record 86,174 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"We are immensely proud of Beyond the Boundary and we are delighted to partner with Netflix as part of our long-term commitment to growing the visibility of the women's game and ensuring it has a global platform," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

Australia women's cricket teamiccKaty PerryNetflixT20 World CupWomen's T20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more