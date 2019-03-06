Documentary on MS Dhoni In the Pipeline

Loading...
The trailer of the same clearly reveals that some of the unknown aspects of Dhoni’s journey will be touched upon in the documentary.
The official synopsis of the show reads, “Called MSD, Mahi, Captain Cool, Thala and more by the billions of fans that cheer him on and off the field, MSD’s story is known to all. Or so you think! He has another story to tell, one that not even his closest friends know. What is it all about? His toughest moment as a sportsman, cricketer, captain, husband, father or more?”
This is not the first time Dhoni’s life has been depicted on screen. Back in 2016, a biopic, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” was released in which actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the protagonist.
The 37-year-old in his illustrious career has led India to T20 World Cup and World Cup victories. After making his ODI debut in 2004, he has played 339 ODIs for the country and scored 10,474 runs at an average of 50.84.
Apart from that he also appeared in 90 Tests for India scoring 4,876 runs, before announcing retirement in 2014.
First Published: March 6, 2019, 10:57 AM IST