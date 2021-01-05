CRICKETNEXT

Dodda Ganesh Slams Trolls for Linking Sourav Ganguly's Heart Attack & Cooking Oil Advertisement

Dodda Ganesh Slams Trolls for Linking Sourav Ganguly's Heart Attack & Cooking Oil Advertisement

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has hit out at online trolls for targetting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has hit out at online trolls for targetting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack. Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence on Saturday. He had been moved to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital that day itself. However, a section of Twitter users had drawn attention to the fact that the former India captain Ganguly had advertised for a cooking oil brand that claimed to help keep the heart healthy and not cause any major health issues.

Asking trolls to 'get a life', Ganesh said that a heart attack can happen to anyone and that no cooking oil can actually guarantee you a good and healthy heart.

"No cooking oil can guarantee you a good healthy heart. People who’re using @SGanguly99’s present medical condition to take the mickey out of him and drawing pleasure, need to get a life. A heart attack can happen to anyone. Period #SouravGanguly," read his tweet.

Meanwhile Ganguly is likely to be released from the hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, hospital sources said.

Ganguly on Saturday underwent angioplasty after he was admitted to a Kolkata hospital with complaints of chest pain. "Sourav Ganguly is now stable. He has undergone angioplasty. There are two more blockages in his heart for which he will be treated with angioplasty during this admission," said a doctor of the nine-member medical team led by cardiologist Dr Saroj Mondal.

"A stent insertion has been done as 90 per cent blockage was found in one of his arteries. He will be released this time. He has been advised to take rest at home. We will take the next call later," the doctor added.

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Dr Mondal, is currently looking after Ganguly's health check-ups at the hospital. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) from the emergency observation ward.

