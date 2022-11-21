CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Does it Make Sense?': Dinesh Karthik Wants Separate Group For North East Teams in Vijay Hazare Trophy

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 15:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Dinesh Karthik has made a valid suggestion. (AFP Photo)

Dinesh Karthik's comments have come after Tamil Nadu's one-sided victory over Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has advised pooling together teams from the North East of India in a separate group rather than scattering them across the various ‘Elite’ groups alongside domestic powerhouses. Karthik says such mismatch impacts the run-rate of these teams and impacts their chances of progressing ahead.

Karthik’s suggestion has come right after Tamil Nadu’s record-breaking performance against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 - India’s top one-day domestic competition.

Tamil Nadu posted a world-record 506/2 thanks to a remarkable double-ton from N Jagadeesan (277) and Sai Sudharsan’s 154 before skittling Arunachal for a mere 71 to win by 435 runs - the biggest win by run-margin in List A history.

“Does it make sense to have the north east teams play the elite teams in the league phase. It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off! Can’t they have a separate group and then qualify?" Karthik wrote.

Aside from the reasons explained by Karthik, the quality of the competition also suffers because of contests between such mismatched sides.

Seven teams from the north east including Mizoram (Elite Group E), Nagaland (Elite Group D), Arunachal Pradesh (Elite Group C), Sikkim, Meghalaya (Elite Group B), Manipur and Tripura (Elite Group A) are part of the competition with all of them scraping at the bottom of their respective groups.

Barring Tripura, the rest of these teams have lost all of their matches so far.

Five-time Vijay Hazare Trophy champion Tamil Nadu are in red-hot form having won five of their six group matches with one producing no result. The surreal form of their opening batter Jagadeesan is a prime reason behind their winning streak who has peeled off five centuries in a row so far, creating a new world record.

