'Does Your Mother Know Where You Are?' - Trent Boult Recalls Banter with Brad Haddin on Test Debut

New Zealand seamer Trent Boult recently shared a story on how during his Test debut against Australia, he was given the usual 'welcome' by the hosts.
Boult, who made his bow in the longest format of the game as a 22-year old, was subjected to some verbal banter by then-wicketkeeper Brad Haddin, who did all he could to unsettle the youngster.
Boult and New Zealand would go on to have the last laugh as New Zealand picked up a six-run win at Hobart after losing the series opener at Brisbane.
"I specifically remember it, I walked out there to bat absolutely packing myself and Brad Haddin looked at me and goes 'mate, does your mother know where you are,'" Boult told the podcast on the Black Caps' YouTube channel.
"He was just getting into me, and I was s--ting myself... [but] I remember the celebrations after that, winning by six runs."
Boult also talked about how before he got selected, he went to the orthodontist to get the braces from his teeth removed.
"I had braces the week before I got selected and I remember going to the orthodontist and saying: 'I can't go to Australia with a set of braces on my teeth.'"
But while Boult's start to his career might have been a rough one, he has since gone on to establish himself as one of the finest bowlers New Zealand has ever produced.
Boult now has 267 wickets from 67 tests, which lands him fourth on New Zealand's all-time list behind Richard Hadlee (431), Daniel Vettori (361) and Tim Southee (284).
