'Doesn’t Have That Much Experience': Renowned Cricket Coach Not Convinced With Jadeja as New CSK Skipper

After MS Dhoni shockingly stepped down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the team in the opening fixture of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Saturday, the defending champions will take on last year’s runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai.

The encounter will pit new captains against each other. While Dhoni passed on the baton to Jadeja, KKR named Shreyas Iyer as the new captain after parting ways with Eoin Morgan. But as far as their leadership experiences are concerned, there is a huge difference between them.

Iyer had previously led the Delhi-based and even guided them to the finals in IPL 2022. Whereas Jadeja is a first-captain who hasn’t led a team even in domestic cricket.

Meanwhile, renowned cricket coach Raj Kumar Sharma has reservations about the southpaw getting the leadership of CSK. Speaking on YouTube podcast ‘Khelneeti’, he highlighted Jadeja’s lack of experience and said sometimes a good cricketer isn’t a good captain.

“Ravindra Jadeja is no doubt a leading all-rounder in the world. But since he hasn’t captained much and doesn’t have that much experience, then it would be something to look out for. Sometimes a good cricketer isn’t necessarily a good captain and vice versa”, said Rajkumar Sharma while speaking on the YouTube podcast ‘Khelneeti’.

It’s an undeniable fact that leading a team like CSK won’t be an easy job, especially to carry forward the legacy of MS Dhoni. But since the latter will be available at the camp, the all-rounder will have a guiding light with him on the field while taking crucial decisions.

As stated by team’s CEO, it was Dhoni’s decision to give the responsibilities to Jadeja. And now, it will be interesting to see how the 33-year-old cricketer deals with it.

