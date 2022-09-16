'Doesn't Really Have a Trademark': Former Pakistan Bowler Calls Arshdeep Singh 'Just a Basic Bowler'

Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has had enough criticism after dropping the crucial catch of Asif Ali in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 which had taken the momentum away from India. Pakistan clinched the game by 5 wickets and the left-arm quick faced the wrath of the agitated Indian cricket fans.

But eventually, Arshdeep found massive support from not just his teammates but also from many current and former Pakistan cricketers. The youngster even made it to India’s 15-man squad that will fly to Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting next month.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan legend Aaqib Javed had made a sensational comment on the young Indian pacer. Speaking with Sports Paktv, the former bowler claimed that Arshdeep is a basic bowler who doesn’t have a trademark like other world-class bowlers.

“He’s just a basic bowler. In T20s, you either need a bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar who can swing, or you should have pace. Or you should be tall enough to throw in those bouncers. You need to have a trademark. When you see the bowlers around the world, you notice that,” Javed told Sports Paktv.

“For example, Bumrah just darts in the yorkers with perfection. Hardik Pandya’s bouncers are quite lethal. Shaheen has a great swing and Haris has a great pace. So, Arshdeep is.. just like any other bowler. He doesn’t really have a trademark. The opposition doesn’t even think about bowlers like him,” he added.

Arshdeep was under the pump after dropping Asif Ali in a critical situation. Even captain Rohit Sharma was animated after the youngster missed out on a great opportunity to put pressure on Pakistan. However, after the conclusion of the game, it was the Indian skipper who defended his junior in public.

During the post-match presser, Rohit had said, “He [Arshdeep] is a very confident lad, and that is why he is here, ahead of lot of players who are sitting at their homes. He is a very confident lad and I have not seen many like him early in his career. As a captain and a coach we are very happy with how he takes his game and goes about his business with the ball.”

