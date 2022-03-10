'Doesn't Represent an Even Contest': Rawalpindi Pitch Rated 'Below Average', Venue Receives 1 Demerit Point

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday has rated the pitch used for first Test between Pakistan and Australia as ‘below average’.

ICC Elite Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle forwarded his report to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stating that the Pindi Cricket Stadium pitch ‘hardly changed’ over the course of the game. At the same time, he gave one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, which is to remain active for a rolling period of five years.

“The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days and that there has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower,” Madugalle’s report stated.

“The pitch did not have a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers nor assisted the spinners as the match progressed. In my view this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball. Therefore, in keeping with the ICC guidelines I rate this pitch as below average,” it further read.

In the first Test, Pakistan declared their first innings on 476-4 declared after opting to at first. In response, the visitors were bundled out for 449 after spinner Nauman Ali scalped six wickets. The hosts then scored 252 for no loss in their second innings before the game ended in a draw.

Earlier, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja defended the Pindi Stadium track, stating that Pakistan has prepared low-bouncy tracks for the Australia tour, keeping in mind the host’s strength against a tough opponent.

Meanwhile, Australia batter David Warner on Thursday said he expects a better surface for the second Test in Karachi, beginning from Saturday.

“I just want a game where you can actually create 20 chances. It’s something that’s going to be exciting and entertaining for the crowd,” Warner said.

(With Agency Inputs)

