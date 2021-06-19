DOHS vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 match, June 20, 09:30 AM IST

DOHS vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Old DOHS Sports Club and Partex Sporting Club:

Old DOHS Sports Club will square off against the Partex Sporting Club in the upcoming match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 20, Sunday, at 09:30 AM IST at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothisthan Ground in Savar.

Old DOHS Sports Club succumbed to a below-average outing in the Dhaka Premier League 2021. They are languishing at the second last position on the points table with just two victories under their belt from 11 matches. The most recent league game of Old DOHS against Prime DSC couldn’t start due to consistent rainfall.

Partex Sporting Club also had a forgettable run in the T20 competition. They are the wooden spooners of the points table. The team failed to win even a single match as they lost ten league games while one ended in a draw. Their last match against Legends of Rupganj was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Old DOHS Sports Club and Partex Sporting Club; here is everything you need to know:

DOHS vs PAR Telecast

The Old DOHS Sports Club vs Partex Sporting Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

DOHS vs PAR Live Streaming

The match between DOHS vs PAR is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

DOHS vs PAR Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 20 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothisthan Ground in Savar. The game will start at 09:30 AM IST.

DOHS vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Moin Khan

Vice-Captain- Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Suggested Playing XI for DOHS vs PAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dhiman Ghosh

Batsmen: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Anisul Islam Emon, Sayem Alam

All-rounders: Nazmul Hossain Milon, Nihaduzzaman, Tasamul Haque, Moin Khan

Bowlers: Mohammad Rashid, Shahbaz Chouhan, Mohammad Rashid

DOHS vs PAR Probable XIs:

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan

Partex Sporting Club: Sayem Alam, Mehrab Hossain, Tasamul Haque, Abbas Musa, Dhiman Ghosh, Moin Khan, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chouhan, Jaynul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Imran Ali

