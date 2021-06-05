DOHS vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 2021, June 5 8:30 AM IST Saturday

DOHS vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Old DOHS Sports Club vs Partex Sporting Club Premier League T20 2021: In the match scheduled for 8:30 AM IST, on Saturday, June 5, Old DOHS Sports Club will be facing Partex Sporting Club. The two sides will meet at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Currently, both the teams are winless in the league. The teams have played two matches each till now.

The first match that Old DOHS Sports Club played was against Legends of Rupganj on May 31. This outing however ended up getting abandoned. In the second fixture, the team squared off against Abahani Limited and lost by 22 runs on June 3. As of now, the team only have one point from two matches.

Partex Sporting Club, on the other hand, have been on the losing side of both the matches that they played. They first lost against Abahani Limited by 7 wickets on May 31 and then were beaten by Mohammedan Sporting Club by six wickets on June 3. The team have not managed to open their point bank till now.

DOHS vs PAR Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

DOHS vs PAR Live Streaming

Select matches of the Dhaka Premier League T20 will be available to livestream on Dsports.

DOHS vs PAR Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 5 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.The game will start at 08:30 AM IST.

DOHS vs PAR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Tasamul Haque

Vice-Captain: Mohaiminul Khan

Suggested Playing XI for DOHS vs PAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Dhiman Ghosh

Batsmen: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Anisul Islam Emon, Sayem Alam Rizvi

All-rounders: Nazmul Hossain Milon, Nihaduzzaman, Mohaiminul Khan, Tasamul Haque

Bowlers: Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Rashid, Shahbaz Chouhan

DOHS vs PAR Probable XIs

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Mohaiminul Khan, Mohammad Rakib, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan

Partex Sporting Club: Sayem Alam Rizvi, Mehrab Hossain, Tasamul Haque, Abbas Musa, Dhiman Ghosh, Moin Khan, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chouhan, Jaynul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Imran Ali

