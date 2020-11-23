DOL vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Dolphins vs Cape Cobras - Playing XI, Fantasy Tips

DOL vs CC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DOL vs CC Dream11 Best Picks / DOL vs CC Dream11 Captain / DOL vs CC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Dolphins will take on Cape Cobras on Monday, November 23. Cape Cobras have played only one match and have been on the losing side of it. Dolphins, on the other hand, have played two matches and have won and lost one match each.

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Dolphins vs Cape Cobra outing is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST at the Kingsmead, Durban. In the last outing, the two teams met the same fate, Cape Cobra lost the outing to Lions, while the Dolphins lost the outing to the Knights.

DOL vs CC CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Dolphins vs Cape Cobra: Live Streaming

The CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 will not be broadcasted on television in India. However, cricket fans can live stream it on FanCode app.

DOL vs CC CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Dolphins vs Cape Cobra: Match Details

November 23 – 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Kingsmead, Durban

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra:

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra captain: George Linde

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra vice-captain: Sarel Erwee

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra batsmen: Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee, Janneman Malan, Tony de Zorzi

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra all-rounders: George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Ruan de Swardt

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Ziyaad Abrahams

Dolphins probable playing XI: Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman (c), Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Lifa Ntanzi.

Cape Cobra probable playing XI: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (c), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Onke Nyaku, George Linde, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki, Isma-eel Gafieldien, Ziyaad Abrahams