DOL vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Dolphins vs Cape Cobras - Playing XI, Fantasy Tips

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
DOL vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Dolphins vs Cape Cobras - Playing XI, Fantasy Tips
DOL vs CC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DOL vs CC Dream11 Best Picks / DOL vs CC Dream11 Captain / DOL vs CC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 23, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
Dolphins will take on Cape Cobras on Monday, November 23. Cape Cobras have played only one match and have been on the losing side of it. Dolphins, on the other hand, have played two matches and have won and lost one match each.
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Dolphins vs Cape Cobra outing is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST at the Kingsmead, Durban. In the last outing, the two teams met the same fate, Cape Cobra lost the outing to Lions, while the Dolphins lost the outing to the Knights.
DOL vs CC CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Dolphins vs Cape Cobra: Live Streaming
The CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 will not be broadcasted on television in India. However, cricket fans can live stream it on FanCode app.
DOL vs CC CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Dolphins vs Cape Cobra: Match Details
November 23 – 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Kingsmead, Durban
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra:
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra captain: George Linde
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra vice-captain: Sarel Erwee
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra batsmen: Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee, Janneman Malan, Tony de Zorzi
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra all-rounders: George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Ruan de Swardt
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 DOL vs CC Dream11 team for Dolphins vs Cape Cobra Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Ziyaad Abrahams
Dolphins probable playing XI: Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman (c), Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Lifa Ntanzi.
Cape Cobra probable playing XI: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (c), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Onke Nyaku, George Linde, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki, Isma-eel Gafieldien, Ziyaad Abrahams
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking