DOL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021/22 match, January 13, 12:30 pm IST

DOL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021/22 match between Dolphins and Lions: Dolphins will feature against Lions in the upcoming Divison one match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021/22. The match will run from January 13 to January 16 and will be played at the Kingsmead, Durban from 12:30 pm IST.

Dolphins have played a total of four matches in the tournament so far. The team is yet to secure a victory as all their four games ended in a tie. Their last game against North West saw the team scoring 400 runs but the game ended in a draw. They are occupying the 5th spot in the standings with 50 points.

Lions, on the other hand, have been brilliant in the league. They have won all their four league games to occupy the top place in the points table. In their most recent encounter, the team defeated Knights by ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between Dolphins and Lions; here is everything you need to know:

DOL vs LIO Telecast

Dolphins vs Lions game will not be telecasted in India

DOL vs LIO Live Streaming

The DOL vs LIO encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DOL vs LIO Match Details

The DOL vs LIO match will be hosted at the Kingsmead, Durban at 12:30 pm IST on January 13, Thursday.

DOL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Joshua Richards

Vice-Captain- Khaya Zondo

Suggested Playing XI for DOL vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Robin Smith

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Kagiso Rapulana, Joshua Richards

All-rounders: Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Daryn Dupavillon, Lutho Sipamla

DOL vs LIO Probable XIs:

Dolphins: Bryce Parsons, Ruan de Swardt, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Khaya Zondo, Junaid Syed, Marques Ackerman, Robin Smith, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillon

Lions: Kagiso Rapulana, Mitchell van Buuren, Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks, Karabo Mogotsi, Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Ruan Haasbroek, Malusi Siboto, Codi Yusuf, Lutho Sipamla

