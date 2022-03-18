DOL vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match, March 18, 4:30 pm IST

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Dolphins and North West Dragons: In the ninth match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, the Dolphins will face the North West Dragons. The game will be hosted at The Kingsmead in Durban at 4:30 pm IST on March 18, Friday. Dolphins and North West Dragons made contrasting starts to the 50-over competition.

Dolphins lost their first game to Titans by one wicket. It was a close fight between the two teams as Titans chase the target of 216 runs in 48.2 overs with just one wicket in hand. Khaya Zondo was the standout player for his team as he scored 62 runs. Dolphins’ didn’t get a chance to redeem in their second match against Rocks as it was abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, North West Dragons outclassed Western Province in their opening game by 17 runs. Senuran Muthusamy scripted the victory for his team by slamming a century off 106 balls. Dragons are also heading into the Friday on the back of a canceled match against Warriors.

Ahead of the match between Dolphins and North West Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

DOL vs NWD Telecast

Dolphins vs North West Dragons game will not be telecast in India.

DOL vs NWD Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DOL vs NWD Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kingsmead in Durban at 4:30 pm IST on March 18, Friday.

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Prenelan Subrayen

Vice-Captain - Caleb Seleka

Suggested Playing XI for DOL vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Grant Roelofsen, Nicky van der Bergh

Batters: Keegan Petersen, David Miller, Heino Kuhn, Nono Pongolo

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Lesego Senokwane

Bowlers: Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Caleb Seleka

DOL vs NWD Probable XIs:

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen, Keegan Petersen, David Miller, Jason Smith, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Ruan de Swardt, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ottniel Baartman

North West Dragons: Ndumiso Mvelase, Nicky van der Bergh (wk), Heino Kuhn, Nono Pongolo, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Eldred Hawken, Caleb Seleka, Johannes Diseko, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthusamy

