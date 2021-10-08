DOL vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match, October 8, 01.30 PM IST

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Dolphins and North West Dragons: Dolphins will lock horns with North West Dragons on Friday, October 8, in a Pool C match of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Provincial T20 Cup 2021. The faceoff between Dolphins and North West Dragons will be held at the Mangaung Oval and it will begin at 01:30 pm.

The CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 is not getting broadcasted in India but the live stream of this match is available on FanCode app.

This is the Dolphins and North West Dragons’ first game of the season and they will look to start their campaign on a positive note by winning this match.

Nicky van den Bergh has been appointed North West Dragons’ skipper and Marques Ackerman is set to lead the Dolphins team in CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

The likes of Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo Sarel Erwee and Keegan Petersen are expected to play a key role in the Dolphins’ campaign.

Meanwhile, Nicky Van Den Bergh will rely upon the services of Wesley Marshall, Senuran Muthusamy, and Eldred Hawken to take them home in crunch situations.

Ahead of today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Dolphins and North West Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

DOL vs NWD Telecast

The Dolphins vs North West Dragons match will not be broadcasted in India.

DOL vs NWD Live Streaming

Dolphins vs North West Dragons match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s Youtube channel.

DOL vs NWD Match Details

The CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Dolphins and North West Dragons will be played at the Mangaung Oval, on October 8, Friday at 01.30 PM IST.

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Smith

Vice-Captain: Sarel Erwee

Suggested Playing XI for DOL vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicky van den Bergh

Batters: Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee, Wesley Marshall

All-rounders: Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy

Bowlers: Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken,

DOL vs NWD Probable XIs:

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI: Marques Ackerman, Ruan De Swardt, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, Daryn Dupavillon, Khaya Zondo, Thando Ntini, Kerwin Mungroo, Jason Smith, Sarel Erwee, Ottneil Baartman

North West Dragons Predicted Playing XI: Shaylen Pillay, Senuran Muthusamy, Johannes Diseko, Eben Both, Duan Jansen, Lesego Senokwane, Lwandiswa Zuma, Nicky Van Den Bergh, Chad Classen, Eldred Hawken, WesleybMarshall

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here