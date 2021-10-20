DOL vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021, October 20, 1:30 PM IST Wednesday

DOL vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Dolphins and Warriors: Dolphins are all set to lock horns with Warriors in the third quarter-final match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021. The encounter will be played on October 20, Wednesday at01:30 PM IST at the Diamond Oval. Both Dolphins and Warriors produced good performances during the group stage of the competition and thus the viewers can expect a thrilling game of cricket on Wednesday.

Dolphins finished as the best team in Pool C. The franchise won all their three league matches to finish at the top of the points table. It is the team’s bowling unit that has played a major role in their success in the competition. Thus, Dolphins will be eying another fine performance from the bowlersDaryn Dupavillon Prenelan Subrayen and Jason Smith.

On the contrary, the Warriors won two out of their three league matches. They found themselves at the second position in the Pool D points table after the group stage. Warriors had a rocky start as they lost their first match to Rocks but they made a strong comeback by defeating Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Ahead of the match between Dolphins and Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

DOL vs WAR Telecast

The Dolphins vs Warriors match will not be telecast in India.

DOL vs WAR Live Streaming

Dolphins vs Warriors match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s official YouTube channel.

DOL vs WAR Match Details

The third quarter-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 will be played between Dolphins and Warriors at the Diamond Oval in Kimberly on October 20, Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST.

DOL vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wihan Lubbe

Vice-captain: Mthiwekhaya Nabe

Suggested Playing XI for DOL vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Triston Stubbs

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons

Bowlers: Daryn Dupavillon, Glenton Stuurman, Mthiwekhaya Nabe

DOL vs WAR Probable XIs

Dolphins: Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, Bryce Parsons, Odirile Modimokoane, Thando Ntini, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Daryn Dupavillon, Marques Ackerman, Prenelan Subrayen, Grant Roelofsen(w)

Warriors: JJ Smuts, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Matthew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, Wihan Lubbe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Diego Rosier, Kyle Jacobs, Glenton Stuurman, Triston Stubbs, Sinethemba Qeshile(w)

