DOL vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Match 2022, March 23, 4:30 PM IST

DOL vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Dolphins and Western Province: Dolphins and Western Province will square off against each other in the 15th match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground, in Durban. The game will kickstart at 04:30 pm on Wednesday, March 23.

Both sides have had a contrasting run in the tournament so far. The Dolphins have lost three games, while one was abandoned from the four matches they have played. They are coming off a massive 208-run loss at the hands of Warriors in their previous game.

Western Province, on the other hand, have won two of their three games this season. They currently are in the third spot in the CSA Provincial One-Day standings. The WEP-team beat the Warriors by three wickets in their previous fixture and they would aim to continue the winning momentum in this fixture as well.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Dolphins and Western Province; here is everything you need to know:

DOL vs WEP Telecast

Dolphins vs Western Province game will not be telecast in India

DOL vs WEP Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

DOL vs WEP Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground, in Durban at 04:30 PM IST on Wednesday, March 23.

DOL vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jonathan Bird

Vice-Captain: Khaya Zondo

Suggested Playing XI for DOL vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofson

Batters: Khaya Zondo, Jonathan Bird, Gavin Kaplan, Prenelan Subrayen

Allrounders: George Linde, Eathan Bosch

Bowlers: Beuran Hendricks, Tshepo Morekip, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kerwin Mungroo

DOL vs WEP Probable XIs

Dolphins: Prenelan Subrayen, Grant Roelofson (WK), Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marques Ackermann, Thando Ntini, Eathan Bosch, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillion, Bryce Parsons

Western Province: Richard Levi, Jonathan Bird, Gavin Kaplan, Dane Vilas (WK), George Linde, Wayne Parnell (C), Aviwe Mgijima, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Tshepo Moreki, Junaid Dawood

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here