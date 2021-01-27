- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
Domestic Cricket Can Help Prithvi Shaw Plug Loopholes, Says Ian Bishop
Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop has come up with a few suggestions for this struggling Mumbai cricketer who is having a dry run.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 27, 2021, 11:41 AM IST
Prithvi Shaw was the face of India's World Cup win in 2018 and the very same year he made Test debut with a bang where he hammered a century. But fast forward two years and his fortunes have taken a tumble. Shaw has been found wanting in IPL 2020 in UAE and then his problems got compounded by his failures with the moving ball in Australia.
Also read: CA Unable to Identify Spectators Who Racially Abused Mohammed Siraj & Jasprit Bumrah: Report
Now former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop has come up with a few suggestions for this Mumbai cricketer. Speaking with fortnightly sports magazine Sportstar. Bishop said that the 21-year-old must go back to domestic cricket to fine tune his skills.“I am not the batting technician or guru who can tell Shaw what to do and how to fix his deficiency. There are those much more qualified to do that. It is not simply about going back to domestic cricket and scoring tons of runs. Shaw scores high-volume runs domestically anyway,” Ian Bishop said.
England Coach Chris Silverwood 'Stands By' Rotation Policy for Tests During Pandemic
Shaw has a terrific first class record where he accounted for 2263 runs in 25 first-class matches with an average of 51.43 and strike rate of more than 80.“It must be that someone can help him to adjust or fine-tune the deficiency which has been identified, allow him to get comfortable with it, and then for him to get acclimated to it by using the modification to continue scoring domestically and regain confidence and form,” Bishop further added.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking