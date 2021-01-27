Domestic Cricket Can Help Prithvi Shaw Plug Loopholes, Says Ian Bishop

Prithvi Shaw was the face of India's World Cup win in 2018 and the very same year he made Test debut with a bang where he hammered a century. But fast forward two years and his fortunes have taken a tumble. Shaw has been found wanting in IPL 2020 in UAE and then his problems got compounded by his failures with the moving ball in Australia.

Now former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop has come up with a few suggestions for this Mumbai cricketer. Speaking with fortnightly sports magazine Sportstar. Bishop said that the 21-year-old must go back to domestic cricket to fine tune his skills.“I am not the batting technician or guru who can tell Shaw what to do and how to fix his deficiency. There are those much more qualified to do that. It is not simply about going back to domestic cricket and scoring tons of runs. Shaw scores high-volume runs domestically anyway,” Ian Bishop said.

Shaw has a terrific first class record where he accounted for 2263 runs in 25 first-class matches with an average of 51.43 and strike rate of more than 80.“It must be that someone can help him to adjust or fine-tune the deficiency which has been identified, allow him to get comfortable with it, and then for him to get acclimated to it by using the modification to continue scoring domestically and regain confidence and form,” Bishop further added.