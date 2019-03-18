Dominant Afghanistan Seal Historic Maiden Test Win Against Ireland

Loading...
Needing 147 to win, half centuries from Ihsanullah Janat (65*) and Rahmat Shah (76) propelled Afghanistan to a comfortable victory against an Ireland attack that lacked bite.
The two batsmen started the day slowly but picked up the pace as the day went on, making what could have been a tricky chase look relatively simple.
However the occasion did get to Afghanistan towards the end as with only 3 runs needed, they lost two wickets in as many balls.
First James Cameron got Rahmat stumped and then Mohammad Nabi was run-out attempting a second run that never was there for the taking.
But any nerves that may have cropped up in the Afghanistan camp were calmed by Hashmatullah Shahidi, who smashed Cameron for a boundary to end the match in style.
The win was set up on Day 3 by Rashid Khan, who bagged a fifer to restrict Ireland to 288 in the second innings.
The visitors began the day on 22/1, still trailing the hosts by 120 runs. Considering they had been bowled out for just 172 in the first innings, it was a tough ask from Ireland to make a match from that position.
However, that's precisely what they did. Ireland lost Paul Stirling for just 14 when he was trapped leg before by Yamin Ahmadzai leaving Ireland 33 for 2. Balbirnie and James McCollum then revived the innings with a 104-run stand for the third wicket.
Just when Ireland seemed close to wiping away the deficit, they suffered a mini-collapse as chinaman Waqar Salamkheil and Rashid struck twice each as the tourists lost four wickets for 20 runs. At 157 for 6, having lost both their set batsmen, Ireland were staring at a big defeat.
But they fought back again to stay afloat in the game. O'Brien and George Dockrell added 63 for the seventh wicket before both were dismissed by the Afghan leggie in successive overs. Rashid then dismissed Andrew McBrine in the next over to get his fifth, leaving Ireland 230 for 9.
Still, Ireland's fight was not done. The last wicket pair of James Cameron-Dow and Tim Murtagh added 58 to stretch the total, setting Afghanistan a target of 147.
