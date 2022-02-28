The Indian cricket team completed yet another dominating performance to clinch yet another T20I home series win. With their back-to-back 3-0 series wins against New Zealand in November last followed by West Indies and Sri Lanka this month, one would only imagine that the Indian team under the new full-time captain Rohit Sharma can do no wrong at the moment.

A vital statistics flashed across the television screen after India’s six-wicket win at Dharamsala on Sunday night – that India joined Afghanistan and Romania as the third team to have the most consecutive T20I wins – 12 and counting – India’s glorious run starting in the latter half of last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The Rohit Sharma-led India would expect to continue this resounding winning run until the night of November 13 this year at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, lifting the trophy for the second time.

Every player that has been selected has proved his worth in whatever opportunities he has been given since the Rohit Sharma-coach Rahul Dravid took over late last year. Almost every experiment that the team has tried has worked, be it changing the batting order, shuffling the batters up and down the order to see how they responded to the situations and challenges, and also the various bowlers too have not disappointed. The likes of newcomers Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi proved themselves as if they have been around for long.

But, one player who stood out in the just-concluded series and who was not dismissed even once was the 27-year-old Shreyas Iyer. With scores of 57*, 74* and 73* against Sri Lanka, Iyer totally demoralised the Sri Lankan attack that was fretting over the absence of their key T20 spinners, Maheesh Theekshana, who suffered from hamstring injury in Australia just before the India series, and Wanindu Hasaranga, who was infected by Covid Down Under.

India’s wins may have come against teams ranked as low as seventh (West Indies) and tenth (Sri Lanka) and both the former T20 World Cup winners have to go through the qualifiers of the T20 World Cup if they are to join the other eight teams, India included, of course, in the Super 12 stage.

West Indies are not a strong side as they used to be before in T20Is but came to India at the backdrop of a 3-2 T20I series win against England back home in the Caribbean islands. Sri Lanka are not a settled side and with a lot of new names that came directly from Australia after being thrashed 1-4 by the defending T20I world champions. The islanders may not have had enough time to adjust to the varying conditions and straightaway got into the match mode in Lucknow. But, such are the demanding schedules of international cricket that no excuses could be offered for defeats.

India have an intelligent coach in Dravid, who would do well to tell his boys not to float high in the air following the recent victories but also to put things into perspective. After all, these T20Is are all preparations for the T20 World Cup, where India have not won since the inaugural edition in 2007 and which the new captain Sharma is expected to regain after taking over the reins from Virat Kohli. One of the main thoughts behind having Sharma lead the side is to win some ICC silverware that has been missing from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s cupboard for a long time.

The growth and maturity shown by the Indian cricketers have been tremendous in recent times. None more so than the Shreyas now and Suryakumar Yadav, both named players of the series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies, respectively. Both are maverick batters in their own right. Both can win you games single-handedly with great strokes but at the same time both are known to throw away starts with a sudden rush of blood.

But, as the two have now been playing regularly for Team India, they have taken up the responsibility and shown great maturity. Against the West Indies, Yadav played some breathtaking shots that made the experts compare them with those that only ‘Mr 360’ AB de Villiers played.

On the other hand, Iyer has taken his game to another level. Ever since he made his Test debut and scored a century and a fifty on a difficult batting pitch in Kanpur against New Zealand last November, he has come out as a batter who seems to have thrown away his old bad habits at the crease. He has shown that he wants to occupy the crease and make the bowlers earn his wicket and not throw it away like he used to do earlier with one rash shot.

Such was Iyer’s clean hitting that made commentator Harsha Bhogle ask the legendary Sunil Gavaskar what the definition of ‘form’ was during the third T20I on Sunday. To which, Gavaskar said, form was the synchronisation of the human body and mind. And, when Iyer was lucky as a catching chance eluded a diving Sri Lankan fielder on the off-side, Gavaskar added the word ‘luck’ too to complete the definition of ‘form’.

To emerge undefeated even once in a T20I series, especially Iyer being that batter, is no mean feat. And rightly so, he deserves all the accolades and the time to celebrate his enormous feat and soak in the occasion. “I want to cherish this moment. I achieved a really good total in the series (204 runs). I want to relax and not think about anything,” Iyer said on Sunday night, reflecting on the series.

With Iyer’s consistency, you would imagine he has sealed his place in the Indian playing 11 for the T20 World Cup, which is seven-and-a-half months away. “I think it (T20 World Cup) is a long way to think about it now. I can’t talk about cementing my place. The competition (for places) is so much and you need to be flexible in terms of batting in any position or any given situation. My mindset is to grab the opportunities and see to it that I maximise the use of them,” Iyer said.

Iyer is not even thinking as far ahead as the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka beginning in Mohali on March 4 followed by the day-night affair in Bengaluru from March 12, for he wants to soak in the great batting feat.

India’s win against Sri Lanka came without Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the side. Iyer was not the first choice against the West Indies. Yadav was. Iyer played the third T20I against the West Indies because Kohli was released along with Pant to take rest and come back fresh for the Sri Lanka Tests.

Such was the Indian team’s dominance that the absence of Kohli and Pant was not felt even once. The wicketkeeping roles were ably filled in by Ishan Kishan in the first two T20Is and by Sanju Samson in the third following the former’s absence in the third.

While Kishan proved himself as an able opening partner for Rohit, Samson too made himself counted after being recalled into the Indian team. Samson is one batter who will make you admire his shot-making abilities that even made Gavaskar call on air, “Samson is one of my favourite players.” Such is Samson’s talent that he has only now begun to do justice to it after not capitalising on the opportunities he had been given earlier.

The combination of Dravid and Sharma has made the individuals believe in their abilities and given them the confidence and made them to deliver. For that matter, take Deepak Hooda, who made his international debut earlier this month. He showed glimpses of what he is capable of in the opportunities he received, in the situations that he went in to bat. He also did not disappoint with the ball.

Or for that matter, bringing back the confidence of Ravindra Jadeja, who was returning to action after injuring his right forearm during the Kanpur Test in November end. Jadeja was eased into his bowling in international cricket and batted with aplomb in his new-found positions at Nos 4 and 5, playing the finisher’s role to perfection.

When Kohli and Pant return to the T20I squad, a full-strength India squad will be given a run for its money by its second string side. Such is the problem of plenty that India face at the moment. It is a headache that Sharma and Dravid are happy to face.

Gavaskar had the last word while summarising India’s strength in T20Is when he said that India could afford to play pure batters and pure bowlers and still come out on top, bringing in the examples of playing Avesh Khan and Md Siraj purely as bowlers and not expect them to bat and bail India out as the batters and ’keeper up to numbers five or six are capable of doing the job. Such is the strength of the current Indian T20 side that one can only sit back and admire, and one which the oppositions will sweat over.

But, let’s not forget the bounce of Australian pitches. Australia will host the T20 World Cup for the first time, and India do have a favourable T20I record, winning seven matches and losing four with one No Result. Dravid and Sharma will do well to ensure that the current form and the performances do not dip when at the right time in Australia, with a bit more attention given to fielding and catching.

