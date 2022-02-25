Don Bradman Death Anniversary: Remembering the Cricket Legend

On this day, February 25, 2001, the world of cricket lost one of its biggest legends, Sir Donald George Bradman. Popularly known as ‘Don’ Bradman, the right-hand batter represented Australia in 52 Tests scoring 6996 runs between the years 1928/29 and 1948. Bradman reached the batting average of 50 in just in 3rd innings and stayed over that mark for the rest of his career.

Brandman still holds the record for being the quickest batter to reach multiples of 1000 Test runs. He took just 13 innings to score the first 1000 runs and reached 2000 runs in just 9 more innings. Bradman completed his 3000 Test runs in 33 innings, 4000 runs in 48 innings, 5000 runs in 56 innings and reached the milestone of 6000 runs in 68 innings.

Delivering consistent performance in his 2-decade career, Bradman signed off cricket with 6996 Test runs at a record 99.94 batting average. Bradman’s average elevated to 101.41 while captaining the Australian team. His appetite for big scores was such that he converted over 41 percent of his centuries (29) into double tons.

Advertisement

Bradman played 37 of his 59 Tests against England scoring a total of 5028 runs against the team. With these stats under his belt, the Australian legend also had the record of most Test runs against a single opposition team. But this is not only such a record. Bradman also had the record for scoring most centuries against a single opposition, England. 19 of his total 29 centuries came against the English team.

The batting legend also had a unique distinction of scoring a triple century in a single day. Batting against England at Leeds in 1930,Bradmanscored 309 runs in a single day and remained unbeaten. He was dismissed the next day at a score of 334.

Bradman’s records have stood the test of time and many of them still remain unbeaten even after 7 decades of his retirement. His legacy will surely live for many years, decades and centuries to follow.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here