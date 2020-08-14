WATCH | Don Bradman Gets Dismissed for Duck in Final Test in 1948
The Ashes series of 1948 was an iconic one, especially the Test at The Oval. Not because Australia beat England by an innings, but because Don Bradman was out for a duck, that robbed him an opportunity to attain a Test average of 100. Bradman was bowled second ball by Eric Hollies
WATCH | Don Bradman Gets Dismissed for Duck in Final Test in 1948
The Ashes series of 1948 was an iconic one, especially the Test at The Oval. Not because Australia beat England by an innings, but because Don Bradman was out for a duck, that robbed him an opportunity to attain a Test average of 100. Bradman was bowled second ball by Eric Hollies
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings