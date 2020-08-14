Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

WATCH | Don Bradman Gets Dismissed for Duck in Final Test in 1948

The Ashes series of 1948 was an iconic one, especially the Test at The Oval. Not because Australia beat England by an innings, but because Don Bradman was out for a duck, that robbed him an opportunity to attain a Test average of 100. Bradman was bowled second ball by Eric Hollies

Cricketnext Staff |August 14, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
WATCH | Don Bradman Gets Dismissed for Duck in Final Test in 1948

The Ashes series of 1948 was an iconic one, especially the Test at The Oval. Not because Australia beat England by an innings, but because Don Bradman was out for a duck, that robbed him an opportunity to attain a Test average of 100. Bradman was bowled second ball by Eric Hollies

In the first innings of the match England were bundled out for a paltry 54. R Lindwall bagged six wickets in the innings, and that was the turning point of the match.

Come Australia's turn to bat, Arthur Morris scored a brilliant 196, and the team scored 389.

In the third innings, England batsmen fared a little better with Len Hutton scoring a fifty. But all they could manage was 188. They lost the match by an innings and 149 runs.

This was the last Test of the series, that the Aussies managed to win 4-0 under Bradman's leadership.

While it is said that Bradman's last test series was in England in 1948, according to NFSA, he also played in three testimonial matches after that tour: his own testimonial match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 1948 (a tied match in which Bradman scored his last first-class century), the Kippax-Oldfield testimonial match at the SCG in February 1949 and his final first-class match in a Sheffield Shield game in Adelaide for South Australia against Victoria.

In a career that spanned over almost 20 years, Bradman played 52 Test matches for Australia in which he scored 6,996 runs at an unbelievable average of 99.94. He scored 29 hundreds in his stellar career and even got the recognition of being called as 'Sir' Don Bradman.

