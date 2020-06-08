Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Donald Was Scared to Face me After Hitting me With Bouncer: Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram is widely regarded as the best left-arm fast bowler and definitely has the credentials to be called so.

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
Donald Was Scared to Face me After Hitting me With Bouncer: Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram is widely regarded as the best left-arm fast bowler and definitely has the credentials to be called so.

He dominated throughout the 90s along with Waqar Younis, and then Shoaib Akhtar also. In a Youtube show by his former teammate Basit Ali, the former was asked to name the finest pacers of all time.

“There were Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh from West Indies. Glenn McGrath was also there. Allan Donald was also another great bowler. I mean these guys were all good” Akram said.

After taking Donald's name, Akram was reminded of an incident during his county stint in England for Lancashire. He told the fans how a bouncer from the South African left him with twenty stitches under his chin.

“I have twenty stitches here, right under my chin. I think the year was 1989 and I had gone out to bat at number 8 on an uneven pitch. He bowled a short delivery and he bowled easily in excess of 150 kilometers per hour. I was also a youngster in my early twenties and I tried to pull the ball. It hit the top edge of the bat and hit me under the chin.

“I had a psyche for revenge as I knew I will not leave this bowler. I went to the hospital and the dentist had to put ten stitches on the inside and ten on the outside as it was a deep cut.

"I was asked to take rest for a couple of days but I said I want to got out there and bowl. I bowled in the evening and we won the match and interestingly Donald never came out to bat as he was scared,” Akram reminisced.

Allan DonaldBasit AliWasim Akram

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more