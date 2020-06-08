Wasim Akram is widely regarded as the best left-arm fast bowler and definitely has the credentials to be called so.
He dominated throughout the 90s along with Waqar Younis, and then Shoaib Akhtar also. In a Youtube show by his former teammate Basit Ali, the former was asked to name the finest pacers of all time.
“There were Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh from West Indies. Glenn McGrath was also there. Allan Donald was also another great bowler. I mean these guys were all good” Akram said.
After taking Donald's name, Akram was reminded of an incident during his county stint in England for Lancashire. He told the fans how a bouncer from the South African left him with twenty stitches under his chin.
“I have twenty stitches here, right under my chin. I think the year was 1989 and I had gone out to bat at number 8 on an uneven pitch. He bowled a short delivery and he bowled easily in excess of 150 kilometers per hour. I was also a youngster in my early twenties and I tried to pull the ball. It hit the top edge of the bat and hit me under the chin.
“I had a psyche for revenge as I knew I will not leave this bowler. I went to the hospital and the dentist had to put ten stitches on the inside and ten on the outside as it was a deep cut.
"I was asked to take rest for a couple of days but I said I want to got out there and bowl. I bowled in the evening and we won the match and interestingly Donald never came out to bat as he was scared,” Akram reminisced.
Donald Was Scared to Face me After Hitting me With Bouncer: Wasim Akram
