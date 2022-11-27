'Don't be Obsessed with Bowling at 150 kph Every Time': AUS Pace Legend's Major Advice for Rising Star Arshdeep

In the past 12 months, the Indian team management nurtured a bunch of talented youngsters and let them represent the country at the highest level. One of them is fast bowler Arshdeep Singh whose rise in the international circuit has impressed several greats of the games. After making his debut earlier this year, the left-arm quick became Rohit Sharma’s go-to bowler when there was no Jasprit Bumrah. When the seasoned pacer missed out on important tournaments like Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, it was Arshdeep who led India’s attack with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The youngster from Punjab has played 21 T20Is this year so far, picking up 33 wickets. He was India’s highest wicket-taker in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup with 10 scalps in 6 games. While Arshdeep continues to make strides in international cricket, Australia’s pace legend Brett Lee has come up with some important advice for the young fast bowler.

In his latest YouTube video, Lee reckoned that Arshdeep shouldn’t focus on bowling at a speed more than his capability. Instead, the youngster should bowl at a pace that is suited to him so that he can equally concentrate on his line and length.

“We often hear about fast bowlers trying to bowl too fast. Don’t be obsessed with bowling at 150 kph ball every time. On one hand, I would always say bowl as quick but you also ought to bowl that right line and length. We talk about bowlers trying to bowl too fast, they lose their shape, rhythm and seam position. Make sure you work on optimizing what is your best speed and work on your execution,” Lee pointed out.

“It will come from practice and bowling line and length. Can you great fast and have a good line and length? Of course, but don’t try to bowl every ball at 160. That would be the best way for Arshdeep. At the same time, don’t be bowling all slower balls every single time. Work on containing that speed but sometimes take 5 kph off and hit that line and length. Get that wicket. That is my advice to you,” he added.

Lee further started that Arshdeep should remain closer to domestic cricket, stating that he should keep shining even when there are no big tournaments and bigger crowds.

“Keep working on your skills in domestic cricket, because when there is no big World Cups, and you’re not playing Test cricket, there aren’t any spectators. This is where you have to shine. So, this is what I believe what was the bread and butter of my career. Going back to First-Class cricket, enjoy the quietness of the crowd and hone and build those skills. If you can look after that, the high-level will follow,” Lee further said.

