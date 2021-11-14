‘Don't Change Your Expectations From Me’: Hasan Ali Opens Up for The First Time Since Dropped Catch, Posts Heart-Felt Message

Hasan Ali has been receiving flak from anguished cricket fans since he dropped the crucial catch of Matthew Wade in the 2nd semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. After getting a life, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter went on to smash three consecutive sixes to knock the Men in Green out of the tournament.

Pakistan’s winning spree came to an end following this defeat and a section of fans held the right-arm quick responsible. Some people even crossed the limits by hurling abuses at Hasan Ali on social media platforms.

On Saturday, Ali took to Twitter and regretted for his forgettable outing against Australia. He said he is more disappointed than anyone else and pledged to come back stronger from this bad phase of career.

“I know you all are upset because my performance didn’t meet your expectations but not more disappointed than me. Don’t change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work.

“This patch will make me stronger. Thank you for all the messages, tweets, posts, calls and duas (prayers) - needed them,” Ali tweeted.

میرا سینہ تیری حُرمت کا ہے سنگین حصار،میرے محبوب وطن تُجھ پہ اگر جاں ہو نثارمیں یہ سمجھوں گا ٹھکانے لگا سرمایہِ تن،اے میرے پیارے وطن 💚🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/4xiTS0hAvx — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 13, 2021

The incident happened in the he 19th over of the match, Ali dropped Matthew Wade off Shaheen Shah Afridi at deep midwicket and the error proved to be costly for Pakistan. He became a national villain following his dropped catch, with the pacer being subjected to a lot of trolling and negativity on social media.

Amid all the backlashes, Hasan Ali found the support of his captain, Babar Azam, and team management. Also, several former cricketers backed him and stood by him against the online trolls. The skipper, in the post-match presser, stated strongly that he would keep backing his player, no matter if he commits a mistake on the field.

Australia will take on New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday night.

