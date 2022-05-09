'Don't Ever Go to Any Indian Media Channel'-Danish Kaneria's Fresh Salvo at Shahid Afridi

Danish Kaneria has hit back at Shahid Afridi after being accused of ‘cheap publicity by former Pakistan cricketer. Reacting to Afridi’s comments, Kaneria said that India is not Pakistan’s enemy as was said by Afridi in a news article. Instead, it is the people who instigate others in name of religion are the real culprit. He also dared Afridi not to appear on Indian news channels in the future.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion. If you consider India as your enemy, then don’t ever go to any Indian media channel. @SAfridiOfficial,” Kaneria tweeted, adding that he was threatened if he raised his voice against forced conversion.

“When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed.” It all began when Kaneria claimed Afridi used to bench him deliberately and it was only when Younis Khan took over the reins that he started getting games regularly.

When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed.— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) May 9, 2022

“Afridi was the captain of my department and used to bench me. However, when Younis Khan became the captain, he included me in all the games,” Kaneria told Zee News. “I was disturbed due to Shahid Afridi’s behavior towards me and the other team players used to tell Afridi not to bother me,” he added.

Responding to the allegations, Afridi accused Kaneria of garnering cheap fame at his expense.

“He is accusing me to get cheap fame and money," Afridi told Geo News.

“Why is he placing allegations against me now? Why did he not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board and Habib Bank Limited about my behaviour towards him at that time?” asked Afridi.

Afridi instead argued that Kaneria is evoking religious sentiments. “He is giving interviews to our rival country and evoking religious sentiments," Afridi said. In an interview with an Indian website, Kaneria claimed Afridi used to bench him deliberately and it was only when Younis Khan took over the reins that he started getting games regularly.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here