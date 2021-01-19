Don't Fly too High: Kevin Pietersen's Friendly Reminder for Indian Fans

Australia’s first-ever loss at the much-loved ground after 32 years and India’s win opened a floodgate of responses and memes on Twitter.

A historic event took place today on January 19, 2021when Team India won the Border-Gavaskar trophy by defeating Australia in the fourth test match at their “fortress” Gabba. Australia’s first-ever loss at the much-loved ground after 32 years and India’s win opened a floodgate of responses and memes on Twitter. Some were emotional, some crude, some hilarious, but this particular response was totally unexpected yet obvious.

Former English captain Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to post this congratulatory yet warning message to Indians.

“India yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai LEKIN , ASLI TEAM (England flag emoji) toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen,”

(India, celebrate this historic win because this was achieved against extreme hurdles. But, the REAL TEAM will be coming in a few weeks who will defeat you in your own home. Be alert, and be careful to not celebrate “too much” in the coming two weeks).

India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui haiLEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein .Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) January 19, 2021

There is something to be said about the fact he managed to get someone to type out a message for Indians in Hindi. There is also something positive about the way he accepted this win was a well-deserved one. However, the brags and threats in the next sentences didn’t go down too well Indian cricket fans, especially today when everyone is in a state of national pride and euphoria. Here is how people responded.

Tweet saved ....I think @MichaelVaughan hasn't told his experience....Else you were the captain na when overconfident England declared and give the target of 387 and india chased in a single day.Overconfident — Saloni Rajgaur (@Salonirajgaur) January 19, 2021

Let's wait and watch .. Picture abhi bhi baki hai BOSS..Thanks for your mild warning pic.twitter.com/rVtElS8fvr — Soumendutta (@IMSoumenDutta) January 19, 2021

Good one KPBut do you remember we have beaten England 5-0 when they visited last time..Aap bhi Savdhan rhen aur Satark rhen.. — Madhur Vaish (@madhurvaishh) January 19, 2021

The “mild threat” in Pietersen’s message is about India’s next Test series against England. The series begins in February with the first Test opening on February 5, 2021, at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The team selection is likely to be carried out this week.

But any threats or jokes issued against Men in Blue is likely to have no impact on Indians today. Many Australian cricketers had issued similar Tweets before the Test series began in December 2020. Despite extreme sledging, racism, attacks on the field, cruel words and abuses, and multiple injured players, India still managed to win; securing the Test 2-1.