Don't Give Up: Amid Covid Second Wave, Rishabh Pant Rallies Fans on Instagram

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has shared a motivational post with an eye to motivate his fans who are struggling amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. India. at one stage, was reporting four lakh cases a day which is now fortunately down to 2.4 lakhs as of Monday. “When the going gets tough. The tough gets going. Don’t give up . We are in this together. Be safe and keep smiling. #Jai hind,” he wrote.

Recently he took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The 23-year-old player, who has been named in the India squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent series in England, posted a picture of him taking the jab.Got my first jab today. When you are eligible, please step up and get the vaccine. The sooner we do it, the sooner we can beat this Virus, wrote Pant on his Twitter handle, along with the picture.

Pant has been in tremendous form this year as he played a key role in India’s Test series victories against Australia and England. He also led the Delhi Capitals in the suspended Indian Premier League.Several of Pant’s teammates, including skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have taken the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine at different centres in the country.

