Live

BPL, 2019-20 Eliminator, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 13 January, 2020

2ND INN

Dhaka Platoon

144/8 (20.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers*

43/1 (6.0)

Chattogram Challengers need 102 runs in 86 balls at 7.11 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 35, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 13 January, 2020

2ND INN

Perth Scorchers

175/7 (20.0)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes*

5/0 (1.2)

Hobart Hurricanes need 171 runs in 112 balls at 9.16 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Don't Go Down That Path: Urges Virender Sehwag While Speaking on Fixing and Doping

Delivering the 'MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture' at the annual BCCI awards here on Sunday, Sehwag said the players should never ignore a corrupt approach.

PTI |January 13, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has expressed his concern over the menace of corruption and doping in cricket, calling on both the players and administrators to shoulder responsibility of keeping the game clean in every aspect.

Delivering the 'MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture' at the annual BCCI awards here on Sunday, Sehwag said the players should never ignore a corrupt approach.

"If you love this game, then you should not go on that path. If you go to that path, it means you don't love this game, that means you are only playing for money," Sehwag said.

"If you play well, money will follow. So don't go (that path). If somebody contacts you, please tell BCCI and the ICC, that is important. If you ignore, he will go to somebody else and that somebody else might do stupid things. Make sure, that you inform," he added.

Last year top Bangladesh player Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, one year suspended, after failing to report a corrupt approach by a suspected Indian bookie, sending down shock waves in the cricket community.

Speaking about doping, Sehwag stressed on the need for greater awareness after a top-performing young player like Prithvi Shaw served an eight-month ban for failing a dope test.

"I can understand a lot of cricketers are doing fitness (regimens), having lot of shakes but I don't think that you can have anything and build your muscles, which can help you to perform in batting or bowling," he said.

"So please keep yourself available for anti-doping (tests). We have seen a couple of young cricketers banned by BCCI for having banned substances. It's the BCCI's responsibility also to ensure that awareness starts from the under-16 and under-19 levels," he added.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more