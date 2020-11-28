Don't Have A Problem With Ravindra Jadeja, I Have a Problem For His Kind of Cricketers: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer and now commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had a bad 2019. Firstly he got all the bad press when one of the star Indian cricketers Ravindra Jadeja was displeased with his 'bits and pieces' remark. Later, he had an on-air spat with Harsha Bhogle for which he still holds himself accountable. He was eventually dropped from BCCI's commentary team later that year. Now back in the commentary box, Manjrekar candidly reveals it's not the first time that has happened to him.

Also read: Virat Kohli Looking for Sixth Bowler, Hardik Pandya Has A Suggestion

"Not many people know that I have been removed twice before as well. It was for something that I had tweeted. It is not easy, of course, but in many ways, I have become thick-skinned about such things," he told The Hindu in an interview."I will hold myself responsible for, in all my twenty years of commentary, is the Harsha Bhogle incident, where I allowed him to get under my skin and said something that was not in good taste."

He also said that he has no problem with Jadeja but has a problem with players like him. "I do not have a problem with Jadeja; I have a problem with his kind of cricketers in white-ball cricket. Even Hardik Pandya will not be in my team. They add illusionary value to the team. Of course, I have always rated Jadeja highly in the Test format," he added.

Also read: He Has Capitulated: Noted Historian Ramachandra Guha Lashes Out at Sourav Ganguly

He said that he erred in calling the game last year and paid the price. "When you play cricket, you know what a good year is because you have statistics to endorse that. But commentary is not like that; it is about how your analysis is or how your predictions fare. Last year, the problem was that the moment I said something would happen, the opposite of that would take place. I equate that with having a bad run. However, my thought process has been the same ever since I started out as a commentator."