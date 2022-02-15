'Don't Have to Prepare Him': Harbhajan Picks India Batter 'Ready' to Open With Rohit Sharma in T20Is

With KL Rahul ruled out of the 3-match T20I series against West Indies, Ishan Kishan is likely to open the innings for India in the first match on Wednesday in Kolkata. Though the BCCI has named Ruturaj Gaikwad as the replacement, the management is likely to go with the 23-year-old in the series opener.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Kishan should continue to bat with Rohit Sharma and Rahul must be played at No. 4. While speaking on Star Sports Network, the former spinner was asked should the left-hand batter should be prepared as a backup opener for Team India in T20Is. In reply, he said,

“In my opinion, you don’t have to prepare Ishan Kishan, he is a ready player. You have to play him; you have to think how you can get him in. If you can bat KL Rahul at No. 5 in ODIs, why not in this format?

“We understand that when he [Rahul] comes down the order in ODIs, he is capable of playing the big shots. So, if he bats at No. 5 in T20Is, I feel it will not be a bad thing because you will get a strong middle order and along with that if you want to score 40-60 runs in the first six, you need a fearless player like Ishan Kishan up the order,” Harbhajan told Star Sports.

Harbhajan was asked if Rahul’s exceptional record in the IPL makes him the best-suited option to open with Rohit Sharma. The former cricketer said,

“I know he is an extremely good player but don’t go with the IPL performance. If you go by IPL performance, you will have to see how many match-winning innings he has. He has scored the big runs but with what strike rate he has scored that.

“When he was playing 60 balls, he was scoring 70-80 runs. But if Ishan Kishan plays 60 balls, I feel he will score 120-130. That strike rate is very important. Don’t go by the 500 or 600-run figure because everyone is looking to get the Orange Cap on their head,” Harbhajan concluded.

