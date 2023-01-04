'Don't Know How Fast my Heartbeat Was': India Cricketer Recalls The Moment When he Heard About Rishabh Pant's Accident

Wishes continue to pour in for Rishabh Pant who is recovering in a private hospital in Dehradun after the car he was driving collided with a divider last Friday. Pant suffered multiple injuries and was pulled out of his car in time before it caught fire.

The 25-year-old suffered injuries on head, back, knee and ankle and is currently admitted in the Max Hospital. He was been moved out of ICU to a private ward though.

On Tuesday, ahead of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan recalled the moment when he was told by some fans that his teammate has met with an accident.

Ishan was playing in a Ranji Trophy match for Jharkhand in Jamshedpur and was taking selfies with a few fans when he was informed of the news.

“When I first heard the news, thought it was a normal accident and people are making a big thing out of it, but when I got to know, I was really scared," Ishan told the broadcasters in Mumbai.

“Don’t know how fast my heartbeat was during the Ranji Trophy game. We wish him a speedy recovery and wish him all the best,” he added.

Ishan led a blazing start for India when he clobbered 16 runs off the first over of the contest, bowled by Kasun Rajitha. He was eventually dismissed for 37 off 29 as Sri Lanka bounced back to reduce their hosts to 46/3.

India recovered to post 162/5 and bowled out Sri Lanka for 160 to win by two runs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly is also praying for Pant’ quick recovery.

Ganguly, who stepped down as the BCCI president last year, will reportedly join Delhi Capitals, a franchise that Pant captains, as their Director of Cricket.

“I wish him speedy recovery that’s all I can say. You know things happen in life and you need to move on so hopefully he’ll recover soon and be back on the path soon," Ganguly said.

