Don't Know if I Can Pick Him: Sir Vivian Richards Finds No Place in Shaun Tait's All-time ODI XI

Former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait recently picked his all-time ODI XI. He chose four cricketers from his native nation of Australia and four from the Indian cricket squad. In his XI, he also had one player from the West Indies squad and two from Pakistan.

Surprisingly, no players from New Zealand, England, South Africa, or Sri Lanka made his all-time team. He chose just one player that is now active in the international arena, captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli.

Tait named his all-time ODI XI to Sportskeeda. As his opening partner, he chose Virender Sehwag. Notably, both openers were aggressive and had the ability to demolish any opposing bowling team on the planet.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was given the number three spot in Tait’s playing XI. Notably, Ponting is regarded as one of the finest captains in the history of international cricket. Australia ruled the cricketing globe under his command. Tait, on the other hand, did not include former West Indies batsman Viv Richards. The reason for not adding Richards is that he hasn’t watched much of Viv Richards play.

“Batting at No. 3, I didn’t see a lot of Viv Richards, so don’t know I if can pick him,” Tait added.

Lastly, Tait went with a trio of fast bowlers in the bowling unit, selecting Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, and Glenn McGrath. Shane Warne, a former Australian leg-spin bowler, was the only spinner on his squad.

Tait represented his country from 2005 to 2016. In his peak, he was considered as one of the world’s quickest bowlers. He was touted as Australia’s future, but injuries prevented him from becoming one of the greats. His finest was shown in shorter versions of the game, though, since he only played three Test matches in his career.

Shaun Tait’s all time ODI XI: Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, Shoaib Akhtar.

