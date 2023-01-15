'Don’t Know Where that News Came From': Batting Coach Quashes Rumours, Says Dravid 'Absolutely Fit'

Earlier on Friday, India head coach Rahul Dravid flew down to his hometown Bengaluru straight from Kolkata even as the team stayed on after their win over Sri Lanka in second ODI at Eden Gardens. This raised several eyebrows and some media reports suggested that he was, in-fact, unwell which was the reason he had to fly out early.

According to a report in Revsportz, Dravid felt uneasy and had to take a flight to Bengaluru as ‘his BP had shot up.’ It was also said that he won’t be available for the third and final ODI.

However, India batting coach Vikram Rathour had quashed the rumours and said that a fit Dravid is present in Thiruvananthapuram.

“He’s absolutely fine boss. I don’t know where that news came from. He’s absolutely fine. You want him to take a few rounds, you want to see that? We can put some fitness test for him also. He’s here (in Thiruvananthapuram with the Indian team)," he told reporters on the eve of the third ODI.

Dravid, after his retirement in 2012, played a key role in reshaping the policies at NCA. He also led India to Under-19 World Cup title in New Zealand in 2018. After which he was named the India coach in 2021 after T20 World Cup debacle. Under his leadership, the team is yet to achieve anything big as they were knocked out in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Dravid is a key member of the think tank and is expected to play a key role in selecting the team combination for the third and final ODI match between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. All eyes will be on Kuldeep Yadav and it needs to be seen if he gets a chance despite Chahal being fit.

Kuldeep Yadav had once again got a Player of the match award and while he replaced an injured Yuzvendra Chahal (shoulder niggle), it would be interesting to see what Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid would do if the right-arm wrist spinner gets fit.

Kuldeep has endured the misfortune of being left out after winning the ‘Player of the Match’ award in Chattogram Test and in case Chahal is fit, he is still considered as the first choice wrist spinner.

Axar Patel, who has been team’s ‘go to’ man across formats, will be taking a break for a personal commitment during the New Zealand series.

If the team wants to check out Washington Sundar before the series against Black Caps, the third ODI is an ideal platform.

