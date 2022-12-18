'Don’t Know Who Argentina or France Supporters Are': KL Rahul Shares Indian Players' Plans For FIFA World Cup Final

Stand-in India captain KL Rahul said that the team will enjoy the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday as the players are relaxed after winning the first Test match against Bangladesh. India produced a dominant show with both bat and ball to outclass Bangladesh and register a massive 188-run victory.

The Indian cricketers have often displayed their love for football in the practice session and on social media and they are eager for the mega FIFA World Cup final between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Kylian Mbappe’s France.

Rahul suggested that the majority of the Indian players supported Brazil or England in the tournament and now when they are eliminated, they will look to enjoy the mega finale.

“I don’t know, I think most of the guys in the team, whichever team we were supporting, are all out already. So, there were a few Brazil fans, a few England fans. I don’t know who Argentina or France supporters are. So, we will just enjoy the game today. We are all watching the game together and we’ll have a good meal,” Rahul was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference.

Rahul further emphasised the fondness for football among the players of the Indian cricket team.

“After five long days, it’s really tiring, so just watch the game tonight, the final of a World Cup, and we all love football. Most of you have seen, we always play football for warm-ups. Even back in the rooms, FIFA was big early on. Boys are relaxed. It will be interesting to watch the game. We will be divided a little bit and that’s what makes watching sports fun,” he added.

Recently, former India captain Virat Kohli also posted a heartfelt note for Cristiano Ronaldo when his team Portugal were knocked out from the quarterfinals stage of the World Cup.

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time. @cristiano," Kohli wrote on Instagram.

