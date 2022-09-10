'Don't Know Who Urvashi Rautela Is': Naseem Shah Reacts to Video Shared by Bollywood Actress

Young pace sensation Naseem Shah claims that he doesn’t know who Urvashi Rautela is after the Bollywood Actress shared a fanmade video on her Instagram story featuring the Pakistan cricketer. Urvashi was seen in the stands during the two India vs Pakistan matches in Asia Cup 2022. She was heavily trolled on social media with Rishabh Pant’s name and now the Pakistan pacer has now taken a dig at her.

After the IND vs PAK clash, Urvashi shared a fanmade video on Instagram where both she and Naseem were seen smiling in different frames with a Bollywood song in the background of the clip.

During a recent media interaction, when a media person asked Naseem about the Bollywood actress, he smiled and said he focuses only on the match.

“Smile toh aapke question pe aa rha hai. I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect,” replied the youngster.

The Pakistan pacer has impressed many with the new ball in the ongoing Asia Cup and has claimed 6 wickets in 4 matches at an economy rate of 7. The 19-year-old back-to-back sixes in the final over to help Pakistan seal a place in the final of the Asia Cup with a win over Afghanistan.

“When I went in to bat I had the belief to hit the sixes. I practice (hitting sixes) and I knew they would bowl yorkers as they had the field up. I just tried and I executed,” Naseem said after the match.

“When you lose the ninth wicket, no one expects you to win, but I had belief that I can. I practice hitting a lot. This will be a memorable game for me. Everyone’s forgotten I am a bowler.”



Meanwhile, he was rested for the last Super 4 match against Sri Lanka where Pakistan suffered a 5-wicket defeat at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The 19-year-old is expected to return to Pakistan playing XI for the summit clash against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

