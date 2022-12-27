'Don’t Know Why I Went Unsold': Sandeep Sharma Expresses Disappointment After Failing to Attract Bid in IPL Auction

India pacer Sandeep Sharma admitted that he was disappointed after getting unsold in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The Punjab pacer who has rich experience of playing in the Indian Premier League failed to attract any bid on December 23 in Kochi. Sandeep has claimed 114 wickets in 104 IPL matches so far in his career.

The 29-year-old started his IPL journey in 2013 with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) as he got to play four matches in his debut season but left a big impression by claiming 8 wickets. He was brought by Punjab in the next season too, later he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad and enjoyed success with the ball there also.

The pacer is shocked for not attracting any bids as he was not expecting it after a decent show in the domestic season this year.

“I’m shocked and disappointed,” a disheartened Sandeep Sharma told Cricket.com. “I don’t know why I went unsold. I’ve done well whichever team I had played for and genuinely thought some team would bid for me. To be honest, I was not expecting this. Don’t even know where it has gone wrong. In domestic cricket, I have been performing well. In the Ranji Trophy, last round, I took seven wickets. I did so well in Syed Mushtaq Ali.”

However, Sandeep had a couple of disappointing seasons in IPL 2021 and 2022 as he took just 3 and 2 wickets respectively.

He was known for his economic bowling in IPL with the new ball but he struggled on numerous occasions in the death overs due to the lack of express pace in his bowling.

The 29-year-old suggested that he tries to be consistent with his bowling and can’t control the selection but wants to do well whenever he gets an opportunity.

“I have always strived to be consistent in my bowling. And that’s the only thing in my hands. I can’t control selection or non-selection. If a chance comes then good, or else, I have to keep doing good work,” Sandeep said.

