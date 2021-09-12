'Don't Make Such Claims Without Any Proof': Sunil Gavaskar on Reports Claiming India Refused to Play in Manchester

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has come down heavily on those reporting that the the touring Indian cricketers’ refusal to play in Manchester led to the cancellation of the fifth and final Test against England. Gavaskar says unless anyone has a proof to substantiate the claim, such allegations should be stopped.

The gripping five-match Test series, which India led 2-1, came to an early end after covid fears in Indian camp with their physiotherapist testing positive a day before the Test was scheduled to get underway. The tourists were wary of more breakouts within the team should the match go ahead that would have led to further complications.

Hence, the 5th Test at Old Trafford was cancelled.

In an interview with Sports Tak, Gavaskar said, “Our players worked so hard to lead the series 2-1. And in Manchester, their bowlers would have been aided… why wouldn’t they want to play? They would want to play the match because they can win the series 3-1. So I will never believe that Indian players refused to play the 5th Test," Gavaskar said.

“If these reports are true, then the BCCI needs to officially say, that ‘Yes, our players said that they won’t play’. Else, I would request not to make such claims without any proof," he added.

He even thrashed claims that the book launch event attended by India cricketers along with head coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff was the precursor to covid breach in the touring camp. Following that launch, Shastri tested positive followed by members of his support staff.

“How does anyone know that it happened during the book launch?" Gavaskar asked. “Because even after the book launch, when players were tested, they were negative. From what I’ve heard, the tests that took place on the eve of the match were all negative. So if none of our players were positive, what was the problem?"

Gavskar also said that English media will always be critical of Indian team and never write anything positive about them.

“And reports that suggest the Indian players refused to play the match, I want to know who it was? These reports are only in English papers. They will never say or write anything good about the Indian team; they will always hold them responsible. Please find what is the truth and then point fingers," he said.

