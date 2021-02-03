'Don't Need Outsider Poking Nose in Our Internal Matters' - Pragyan Ojha to Rihanna

"We don't need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters," says former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha

"We don't need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters," says former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha after international pop sensation Rihanna extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India.

On Tuesday, Rihanna tweeted an article from CNN headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police" and wrote on her timeline, "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."

R Ashwin - India's Biggest Match-Winner At Home in the Last 10 Years

In response, Ojha said: "My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don't need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters!"

My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 2, 2021

Earlier, former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar also invited the pop star to talk on the ongoing farmers' agitation in India.

Monty Panesar Invites Rihanna to Talk on Indian Farmers' Protest

"It would be an honour to interview you @panjabradio_@AsianFXRadio on my show "The Full Monty" this Saturday to talk about farmers issues in India," tweeted Panesar in reply to Rihanna's tweet.

Nearly a week after the national capital witnessed a massive tractor rally and subsequent clashes on Republic Day, multiple barricades and barbed fences have been put up on the outskirts, which the demonstrators have defined as "extreme measures".

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted contentious farm laws.

The laws, however, have been put on hold by the Supreme Court.