'Don’t Play IPL if You Want to Win World Cup': Rohit's Ex-Coach Makes Stern Remark After India's Failure

The Indian T20I set-up has come under scrutiny following their exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against England in the semi-finals which shattered their dream of bringing the trophy back home after 15 years. It was one of the biggest defeats for India in the knockout round of an ICC event and not only the captain, but the entire support staff has been facing flak since then.

Rohit Sharm’s childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, questioned India’s rotational policy and pointed out that the team didn’t look stable in the past seven-eight months. Speaking with Sportskeeda.com, he made a strong statement, saying that the player should keep themselves away from the IPL to win a tournament like World Cup.

Also Read: Williamson, Latham’s Colossal Partnership Mauls India, New Zealand Win by 7 Wickets

“I don’t think so (on giving workload management as the reason). Everybody in the world is playing because they are professionals, not a workload you can say. Why are they playing in the IPL? Don’t play the IPL if you want to win the World Cup,” Lad was quoted as saying.

“In actual professional grades, they should play every game (at international level) because we are getting something from that. It’s not an honorary job and there should be no compromise in international cricket.

“How can I say this (whether players should drop their IPL contracts)? They will have to take a call on that. Because you have been playing for India and for your states continuously that’s why you are considered for the IPL. Your international performance helps you determine your salary cap (in the IPL). So directly you don’t get an entry into the IPL,” he added.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

India kicked off their campaign with a famous 4-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG. Before qualifying for the semi-finals, they lost just one game, against South Africa, in Super and ended the round with 8 points – most across groups.

But India’s bowling attack was exposed in the semi-finals as they couldn’t defend the 169-run target. England captain Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 49-ball 80 while Alex Hales returned on 86 not out.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here