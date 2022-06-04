'Don't Put Pressure On Arjun Tendulkar; He is a Young Boy, It is Unfair'-Kapil Dev

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun garnered a lot of attention when he was picked up by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2022 mega auctions. Even when the franchise was knocked out, the rumor mill was hot with news of Arjun’s supposed debut against Delhi Capitals. However, that didn’t happen which meant fans will now have to wait a full year to see his Mumbai debut.

Life wasn’t going to be easy for Arjun as he has huge expectations to live upto. Although, he is not a pure batter like his father, he is known as bowling all-rounder which means his wickets column will certainly be looked at. Having ‘Tendulkar’ to your name certainly attaches a lot of pressure and former cricketer Kapil Dev reiterated the fact. The former World Cup winner asked the media and fans not to put unnecessary pressure on 22-year-old.

“Why are you talking about him? You are talking about him because he is Sachin Tendulkar’s son. Let him play his own cricket and do not compare him with Sachin. Let me tell you something about Don Bradman, his son changed his name because he could not deal with that kind of pressure. He removed the surname Bradman because everyone was expecting him to be like his father,” Kapil said on Uncut YouTube channel.

“Don’t put pressure on Arjun. He is a young boy. It is unfair. To have a Tendulkar name has its advantages and disadvantages as well. Who are we to say anything to him when Sachin has been such a big player? But I would still just like to tell him one thing Go and enjoy yourself. No need to prove anything. If you can become even 50 percent like your father, there is nothing better. When the name Tendulkar comes up, our expectations rise because Sachin was such a great. We should just let him be and we should tell him to just enjoy his cricket,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here