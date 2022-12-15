'Don’t Put Pressure on Him': Sachin Tendulkar Feels Son Arjun Didn't Lead a Normal Childhood

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar suggested that his son Arjun didn’t lead a normal childhood as he was also always under the scanner for being a son of a cricketer. Arjun Tendulkar joined the Goa cricket team this year and he started the Ranji Trophy season with a magnificent century against Rajasthan on Wednesday. The southpaw scored 120 runs off 207 deliveries as his innings was laced with 16 fours and two sixes.

Arjun emulated the record of his legendary father Sachin who also scored a century on his Test debut. The feat came exactly 34 years after Sachin, then 15, began his journey to greatness with an unbeaten 100 against Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sachin said that being a sportsperson’s child is not so easy which is the reason why he asked the media to allow Arjun to fall in love with cricket, when he announced his retirement.

“Arjun has not led a normal childhood; being a son of a cricketer who has been for quite some time, it is not so easy and that is the only reason when I retired and was facilitated by the media in Mumbai, my message to them was: allow Arjun to fall in love with cricket, give him that opportunity," the Master Blaster said in an event -Infosys at 40

The 49-year-old also talked about Arjun’s impressive century on his Ranji Trophy debut and said don’t put pressure on him.

“You can follow up with various statements after he has performed. Don’t put pressure on him because I never had pressure from my parents," he added.

Arjun revealed that his parents didn’t put any pressure on him as they always encourage him to do better.

“My parents gave me the freedom to go out and express myself, there was no pressure of expectations. It was only encouragement and support and how could we go and better ourselves and that is what I wanted him to do. I kept telling him that it’s going to be challenging.," he said.

A day after scoring a century in his maiden first-class match Tendulkar junior grabbed 2/77 on day three of Goa’s match against Rajasthan.

Arjun dismissed a well-set Mahipal Lomror (63) and Salman Khan (40) in his four overs. Mohit Redkar returned with 3/46 as Rajasthan ended the day at 245/6, trailing Goa by 302 runs.

