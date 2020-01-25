Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

263/5 (71.4)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 23, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 25 January, 2020

1ST INN

South Africa Under-19 *

174/2 (30.0)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
United Arab Emirates Under-19
United Arab Emirates Under-19

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to bat)
Live

BAN IN PAK, 3 T20IS, 2020 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 25 January, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

81/3 (13.2)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 53, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 25 January, 2020

2ND INN

Brisbane Heat

186/5 (20.0)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

31/1 (3.1)

Melbourne Stars need 156 runs in 101 balls at 9.26 rpo

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

Don't Reverse Sweep into Your Face: Jimmy Neesham

Neesham picked up a couple of wickets as the hosts won the affair by 29 runs.

IANS |January 25, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Don't Reverse Sweep into Your Face: Jimmy Neesham

Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has a reverse sweep advice for everyone after he ended up injuring himself during the 2nd unofficial ODI between New Zealand A and India A.

Neesham got a hit on his helmet while trying to play a reverse sweep off Krunal Pandya. The 29-year-old was then attended by a physio and he posted a picture on his Twitter handle with the caption: "Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don't reverse sweep up into your own face."

After leaving the field, Neesham later returned as George Worker's got dismissed after playing a scintillating knock of 144-ball unbeaten 135. Neeshan remained unbeaten on 33 off 31 to help his side post 296/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

Neesham picked up a couple of wickets as the hosts won the affair by 29 runs.

The three-match series between is currently leveled at 1-1.

India A vs New Zealand Ajimmy neesham

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more