'Don't Rule Jasprit Bumrah Out Yet': Sourav Ganguly on Indian Pacer's Availability For T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that it’s too early to rule Jasprit Bumrah out of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Bumrah, who has been the leading pacer for India across formats in the past few years, has sustained a back injury and reports suggested that it will be difficult for him to recover in time for the mega ICC event.

Bumrah has already been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa as the BCCI has named Mohammed Siraj as his replacement for the last two T20Is against South Africa.

“Let’s see Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet. Let’s see what happens. Fingers crossed,” Ganguly told RevSportz.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is expected to leave for Australia on October 6, two days after the conclusion of the T20I series against South Africa and will have a preparatory camp ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Ganguly suggested that the BCCI has not taken any final decision on the bowler as it will take two or three days to get to a conclusion regarding his availability for the upcoming T20 WC.

“I don’t know, we will find out in the next two or three days. We have our fingers crossed. Don’t rule him out yet,” Ganguly added.

Earlier, Bumrah missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury, he also missed the first T20I against Australia but returned to play the last two matches of the series.

However, BCCI sources have told News18 that the medical team is conducting repeated tests and scans on Bumrah. However, as of now, he won’t be travelling with the India squad to Australia and will leave at a later date provided he’s fit.



BCCI is keen on having Bumrah for the World Cup and has asked the medical team to asses him thoroughly in NCA. The board is banking on even a one per cent chance that he may be able to play in Australia. The medical team is conducting repeated tests and scans and will be trying till the last minute to get him ready.

