'Don`t See Any Reason Why He Should Stop' - CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan On MS Dhoni

The CEO of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kasi Viswanathan has stated that MS Dhoni still has at least a couple of years left in him and his association with the franchise will continue for as long as he is fit and performing both as a player and captain. Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in IPL history having led CSK to victory on three occasions. He led from the front in 2021 inspiring a dramatic improvement in the team’s performance after their worst show in the tournament’s history in 2020 in the UAE.

Viswanathan believed that Dhoni was fit and was contributing both with the bat and as the leader of CSK at present and as such there was no immediate need for him to retire as of now. The CSK CEO was confident that MSD could go on for another one or two years with the franchise.

India in Sri Lanka 2021: ‘What Rahul Dravid Brings In Is Clear Communication’ - Irfan Pathan

“He can continue for another one or two years with CSK. He is fully fit, and trains a lot. Don`t see any reason why he should stop. As far as we are concerned, we are happy for what he is doing for CSK. It is not just about his captaincy or the fact that he is a guide or a leader as the most experienced player. We feel he is still good and brings value as a player to the side. He has been a finisher and is doing that for us," stated Viswanathan.

There have been some concerns over Dhoni - the batsman during the last two seasons of the IPL. He scored just 200 runs in 14 matches at a poor strike rate of 116.27 in the UAE in 2020 and aggregated just 37 in 7 matches at a strike rate of 123.33 in the 2021 edition before it was stopped midway due to the breach of the bio-bubble.

However, Dhoni led his team with aplomb in 2021 as CSK won five of its first seven matches before the season was suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Dhoni - the batsman was in scintillating form in 2019 and 2018 scoring 416 and 455 runs at a strike rate of 134.62 and 150.66.

It would be interesting to see whether he is able to get back his personal batting form in the UAE in the remainder of the IPL in September-October.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here