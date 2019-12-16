Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Don’t See New Zealand Winning a Game on this Tour: Ricky Ponting

The complete dominance through the Test, except one phase when the hosts lost five wickets in quick succession, has Ponting convinced about the ease of the task on hand.

Cricketnext Staff |December 16, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Australia thrashed New Zealand by 296 runs in the first Test in Perth and former captain Ricky Ponting does not expect their neighbours to trouble Tim Paine’s unit this summer.

Australia go into the next Test without Josh Hazlewood, while the Kiwis will be without Lockie Ferguson at the MCG.

The complete dominance through the Test, except one phase when the hosts lost five wickets in quick succession, has Ponting convinced about the ease of the task on hand.

"Australia have set the tone for the series," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "I was worried about New Zealand coming here and with a lack of penetration with their bowling attack.

"I know Wagner ran in and bowled some short stuff and probably upset some of the batters but at 130kph it's a bit different than when you've got guys like Starc and (Pat) Cummins running in and really upsetting the Kiwi batsmen and knocking them over.

"Australia have played some really good cricket here in Perth and if they continue to play anywhere near that I can't see New Zealand winning a game."

The travelling Kiwis however will receive a boost in the form of Trent Boult, who returns after missing the last two Tests. Ponting acknowledged Boult’s class and ability but believes he has missed his chance to have the most possible impact as he expects the pitches in Melbourne and Sydney to be lower.

"Boult's a world-class fast bowler but looking at the venues he would have been most likely to have success here in Perth and he's missed that one," Ponting said.

"Sydney tends to swing around a little bit early in the game but if it's a flat wicket in Melbourne you'd think his impact on the game would not be as high as it would have been here.

"His record for a long time now has been outstanding and he's a competitor and a great athlete."

The Australians lead the three-match Test series 1-0 and the two sides meet next at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test.

